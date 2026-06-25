Colombia's Fiscal Challenge: A 39.6 Trillion Peso Shortfall

Colombia is grappling with a severe fiscal shortfall, now estimated at 39.6 trillion pesos ($11.55 billion) by 2026, according to the Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule (CARF). This marks an increase from earlier estimates of 32.1 trillion pesos.

The independent fiscal watchdog cautioned that without further corrective actions, the fiscal gap for 2027 is projected to rise to 46 trillion pesos, surpassing government expectations which depend on a 30 trillion peso tax reform. CARF stressed the urgency of structural fiscal adjustments to prevent financial stress and potentially severe economic outcomes.

CARF's assessment also indicates that Colombia's net debt could reach 61% of GDP this year, exceeding the finance ministry's forecast of 58.9%. With President-elect Abelardo De La Espriella poised to take office in August, his administration will face the critical task of managing the nation's budget and fiscal policies over the next four years.