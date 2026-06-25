Pedro Neto: The Unsung Hero of Portugal’s World Cup Journey

Pedro Neto is eager to showcase his talent at the World Cup as Portugal faces Colombia in an important match in Miami. Despite comfortable on both wings, Neto shares his preference for the right side. Portugal's recent victory over Uzbekistan boosted their confidence, restoring their title contender status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pedro Neto Doesnt Care Which Wing He Is Asked To Play On But Is Hoping To Really Hit His Straps At His First World Cup When Portugal Take On Colombia In The Group K Decider In Miami On Saturday The Chelsea Winger Played Minutes On The Left Of The Attack In Portugals Disappointing Draw With Dr Congo In Their Tournament Opener And The First Half On The Right Flank In The Thrashing Of Uzbekistan Honestly | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:54 IST
Pedro Neto: The Unsung Hero of Portugal’s World Cup Journey

Pedro Neto is set to prove his mettle at his first World Cup as Portugal prepares to battle Colombia in Miami for a Group K decider this Saturday. The Chelsea winger, adaptable on both flanks, looks to elevate his game and cement Portugal's status in the tournament.

Neto has expressed his comfort on either wing, despite a preference for the right side. He played significant minutes on both sides during Portugal's matches against DR Congo and Uzbekistan. The latter match was a confidence booster for the team, viewed as a response to earlier criticism.

Portugal's dominating win over Uzbekistan, with contributions from captain Cristiano Ronaldo, has reinstated them as formidable title contenders. Ahead of the clash with Colombia, Neto anticipates a spirited contest, integral for deciding the group leader. His humor regarding his ranking as the 'most handsome player' added lightness to the press setting.

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