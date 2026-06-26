Turkiye Triumphs Over USA with Last-Minute Thriller in World Cup Farewell

In a dramatic conclusion to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, Turkiye secured a sensational 3-2 victory over Group D winners and co-hosts United States. With an impressive attacking display, Turkiye broke a long-standing scoring drought, as young talent Arda Guler etched his name in national football history.

Despite being eliminated before the match, Turkiye overcame their previous struggles in front of goal, needing only two attempts to score twice against the USA. Arda Guler, alongside Orkun Kokcu, converted Turkiye's opening shots, inspiring a significant turnaround.

Following the initial setback when Auston Trusty scored for the USA, Turkiye responded swiftly. Arda Guler's equalizer in the 10th minute not only leveled the match but also saw him become the youngest Turkish player to score in a World Cup. Eren Elmali's assist for Kokcu's goal marked a historic comeback for Turkiye.

After the interval, the USA fought back through Sebastian Berhalter's strike, but Turkiye held firm. In a dramatic finish, Kaan Ayhan ensured a win for Turkiye in the 98th minute, capping a memorable performance.

While Arda Guler was named Player of the Match, the USA progressed as group winners, with their best scoring tally in World Cup history. However, Turkiye's spirited performance offered them a glorious farewell.