Expanding Horizons: India-UK CETA to Revolutionize Bilateral Trade

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held key discussions with HSBC's Head of Global Trade Solutions, Vivek Ramachandran, during his UK visit, focusing on the impending India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Goyal pointed out the crucial role financial institutions will play as CETA facilitates business expansion.

The minister announced initiatives, including 1,000 advisory personnel across the UK and an upgraded trade portal, aimed at maximizing the agreement's benefits. Speaking at the 10th Annual UK-India Week, he emphasized India's most comprehensive trade deal's potential to increase bilateral trade annually by GBP 25.5 billion.

Addressing the India Global Forum, Goyal highlighted the broadening scope of India-UK ties beyond traditional trade to sectors like technology, AI, and clean energy. He noted Indian professionals' benefits from a five-year social security exemption. Regional partnerships like Birmingham-Gujarat and Manchester-Maharashtra were also underscored for future growth.