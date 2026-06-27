Historic Framework Agreement for Middle East Peace

Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Said On Friday That The Framework Agreement Reached With Israel And Lebanon Establishes A Clear Process To Restore Lebanons Sovereignty

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a groundbreaking framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. This accord outlines a comprehensive step-by-step process aimed at restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty and leading efforts to disarm Hezbollah and dismantle its infrastructure.

Rubio stated that the agreement sets the stage for Israel to safely return to its borders, contingent upon the removal of threats to its citizens. An integral part of the agreement is the establishment of a trilateral Military Coordination Group for Lebanon, which will operate under the auspices of the United States.

The strategic collaboration between the nations is seen as a significant move towards achieving peace and stability in the region, marking a new chapter in Middle Eastern geopolitics.