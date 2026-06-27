Historic Framework Agreement for Middle East Peace
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon aimed at restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty, disarming Hezbollah, and dismantling its infrastructure. The agreement also includes a U.S.-facilitated trilateral Military Coordination Group for Lebanon, allowing Israel to return to its borders once its citizens are secure.
On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a groundbreaking framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. This accord outlines a comprehensive step-by-step process aimed at restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty and leading efforts to disarm Hezbollah and dismantle its infrastructure.
Rubio stated that the agreement sets the stage for Israel to safely return to its borders, contingent upon the removal of threats to its citizens. An integral part of the agreement is the establishment of a trilateral Military Coordination Group for Lebanon, which will operate under the auspices of the United States.
The strategic collaboration between the nations is seen as a significant move towards achieving peace and stability in the region, marking a new chapter in Middle Eastern geopolitics.
ALSO READ
-
Israel and Lebanon Sign Landmark Agreement to End Hostilities
-
Tensions Surge as Iran Reasserts Control over Strait of Hormuz
-
U.S. Trade Deficit Hits 14-Month Peak Amid AI Boom and Middle East Tensions
-
Tehran Hits Back at US-GCC Call for Nuclear Programme Restrictions
-
Tehran's Strategic Control: The Strait of Hormuz Dilemma