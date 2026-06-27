Historic Framework Agreement for Middle East Peace

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon aimed at restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty, disarming Hezbollah, and dismantling its infrastructure. The agreement also includes a U.S.-facilitated trilateral Military Coordination Group for Lebanon, allowing Israel to return to its borders once its citizens are secure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Said On Friday That The Framework Agreement Reached With Israel And Lebanon Establishes A Clear Process To Restore Lebanons Sovereignty | Updated: 27-06-2026 01:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 01:20 IST
Historic Framework Agreement for Middle East Peace
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On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a groundbreaking framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. This accord outlines a comprehensive step-by-step process aimed at restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty and leading efforts to disarm Hezbollah and dismantle its infrastructure.

Rubio stated that the agreement sets the stage for Israel to safely return to its borders, contingent upon the removal of threats to its citizens. An integral part of the agreement is the establishment of a trilateral Military Coordination Group for Lebanon, which will operate under the auspices of the United States.

The strategic collaboration between the nations is seen as a significant move towards achieving peace and stability in the region, marking a new chapter in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

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