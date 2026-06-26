Israel and Lebanon Sign Landmark Agreement to End Hostilities

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel and Lebanon have signed a framework agreement in Washington, marking a major step towards ending hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. The agreement comes after extensive negotiations facilitated by the U.S. and represents a pivotal moment in restoring peace in the region.

Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad and Israeli counterpart Yechiel Leiter sanctioned the trilateral document alongside the U.S. at the State Department. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the importance of the agreement, describing it as a crucial and necessary advancement for both nations.

While the detailed terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, it sets the stage for restoring Lebanese sovereignty and territorial dignity, with an eye towards achieving long-term peace, security, and prosperity. The U.S.-brokered talks also addressed territorial concerns, with Reuters reporting discussions about Israeli forces potentially withdrawing from occupied territories in southern Lebanon.