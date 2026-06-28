Mullin's Stance: Migrants Must Choose Permanent Residency or Departure
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin advises migrants on temporary protected status to apply for permanent residency or prepare to return to their home countries. Mullin articulated this policy during an interview on CNN's State of the Union, emphasizing the need for a resolution to their current status.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has made a decisive call to migrants on temporary protected status. In a recent statement, he urged these individuals to apply for permanent residency or start making arrangements to return to their home countries.
Speaking on CNN's 'State of the Union', Mullin expressed that the current situation of temporary status must be resolved one way or another, either through proper documentation for permanent residency or facilitating a voluntary departure.
This stance underscores the administration's effort to manage immigration policy efficiently, ensuring clarity and change for affected individuals.
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