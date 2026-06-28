Mullin's Stance: Migrants Must Choose Permanent Residency or Departure

Migrants In The United States On Temporary Protected Status Should Seek Permanent Residence Or Leave For Their Home Countries

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has made a decisive call to migrants on temporary protected status. In a recent statement, he urged these individuals to apply for permanent residency or start making arrangements to return to their home countries.

Speaking on CNN's 'State of the Union', Mullin expressed that the current situation of temporary status must be resolved one way or another, either through proper documentation for permanent residency or facilitating a voluntary departure.

This stance underscores the administration's effort to manage immigration policy efficiently, ensuring clarity and change for affected individuals.