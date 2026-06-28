Ben Stokes Bids Farewell Amidst Standing Ovation at Trent Bridge

England captain Ben Stokes received a standing ovation at Trent Bridge as he fought to keep England in the third Test against New Zealand. Having announced his decision to retire before play commenced, Stokes led with determination, showcasing two formidable bowling spells while New Zealand managed a 318 run lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updates With Latest Play At Trent Bridge Nottingham | Updated: 28-06-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 20:42 IST
Ben Stokes Bids Farewell Amidst Standing Ovation at Trent Bridge
Ben Stokes

In a dramatic turn of events at Trent Bridge, England captain Ben Stokes announced his retirement before the start of day four in the third Test against New Zealand. As Stokes exited the pitch at tea, he was met with a standing ovation, a testament to his significant contribution to the game.

Despite stepping down, Stokes remained undeterred, channeling his energy into leading England with vigor and capturing the admiration of his teammates and the audience alike. His fierce bowling spells were instrumental in keeping England's hopes alive as they endeavored to close the deficit against a strong New Zealand side.

New Zealand, who was leading by 318 runs with two second-innings wickets in hand, faced a determined adversary in Stokes. The match remains a gripping spectacle as England fights to stay afloat without their esteemed captain.

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