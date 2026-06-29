Israeli Air Strike: Unveiling Hezbollah's Hidden Tunnels

The Israeli Military Has Destroyed Underground Infrastructure Used By Lebanese Militant Group Hezbollah In A Village In Southern Lebanon

In a significant military operation, the Israeli forces have announced the successful destruction of underground infrastructure used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. The decisive strike targeted a strategically important tunnel spanning 200 meters in the village of Majdal Zoun.

According to an official announcement, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the operation. Notably, the United States was pre-informed about the attack, reflecting the ongoing coordination between Israel and its allies.

This latest development underscores the persistent tension in the region and Israel's determined stance against Hezbollah's military activities near its borders.