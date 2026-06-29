Underground Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah Infrastructure
The Israeli military destroyed Hezbollah's underground tunnel in southern Lebanon. The planned strike was communicated to the U.S. beforehand. This development follows a security agreement on a phased Israeli withdrawal, rejected by Hezbollah's Naim Qassem, and highlights ongoing Israel-Lebanon tensions amid the broader regional conflict.
In a bold military maneuver, Israeli forces have dismantled underground infrastructure used by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, as confirmed in a joint announcement by Israel's prime minister and defense minister.
Prior notification was given to the U.S. about the strike, which targeted a 200-meter tunnel housing weapons in Majdal Zoun. This incident follows an earlier attack in Nabatieh against Hezbollah militants.
The operation occurs amidst a U.S.-mediated security agreement for a phased Israeli withdrawal from parts of southern Lebanon, though Hezbollah's leader has staunchly rejected the deal, vowing continued resistance.
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