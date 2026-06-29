Punjab CM Faces Backlash Amid Sikh Religious Tensions

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann faces criticism from the Akal Takht and political figures over the controversial Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. Opposition leaders stress the Act bypasses Sikh traditions, invoking historical precedents of Sikh authority that Mann should adhere to.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 12:06 IST
Punjab CM Faces Backlash Amid Sikh Religious Tensions
Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant escalation of religious and political tensions, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is under fire from both religious authorities and Opposition leaders over the contentious Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa firmly criticized Mann, highlighting that the Akal Takht, Sikhism's supreme temporal authority, has summoned the Chief Minister along with his cabinet members and Sikh MLAs to present their perspective on the legislation.

Bajwa asserted that Mann has been publicly reprimanded by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib for what he perceives as a failure to adhere to Sikh principles. Bajwa depicted the situation not as a political witch-hunt but as an issue of religious accountability, emphasizing that Mann must appear before the Akal Takht and accept any decisions it imposes upon him.

Furthermore, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Ayali amplified Bajwa’s sentiments, underlining the primacy of the Akal Takht Sahib in Sikh beliefs and hinting at potential opposition to governmental overreach. Criticism has also been directed at the Punjab government, led by AAP, over its alleged interference in Sikh religious matters, with the Akal Takht demanding explanations for bypassing traditional consultations before legislating. The Akal Takht’s move indicates simmering unease and demands clarity on the implications of the 2026 Amendment Act, particularly concerning its applications and protections.

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