Sikh Institutions Demand Accountability Amidst Political Turmoil in Punjab

Amid ongoing controversy over Punjab's anti-sacrilege legislation, AAP officials affirm adherence to directives from Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the Sikh community's supreme authority. Simultaneously, accusations of politicizing sacrilege cases intensify, with claims against Punjab's leadership, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, for misleading actions and potential new laws without proper consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 13:17 IST
Sikh Institutions Demand Accountability Amidst Political Turmoil in Punjab
AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In the midst of a heated debate over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's stance on anti-sacrilege legislation, AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang reaffirmed the party's commitment to the directives of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. This institution holds significant influence among Sikhs globally, with its edicts receiving utmost respect.

"Sri Akal Takht Sahib is a revered authority among Sikhs worldwide," Kang stated, emphasizing the adherence to its directives by Sikh lawmakers, who are scheduled to present their perspectives on the contentious Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. This law, without prior consultation, has provoked concerns and its implications spark intense discussions.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pargat Singh accused both the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party of exploiting sacrilege cases for political leverage. He criticized the alignment in strategy between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, drawing parallels to prior divisive tactics witnessed with the farm laws. Singh highlighted ongoing efforts to pass new legislation in Punjab under powerful influences, represented by CM Mann.

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