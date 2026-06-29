Maruti Suzuki Boosts Efficiency with Startup Collaborations

Maruti Suzuki India Limited partners with five innovative startups to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. The collaborations aim to tackle business challenges through solutions in recycling, AI-driven automation, multilingual customer interactions, brand visibility, and software development. Winners of the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program, these startups join the company's efforts to drive innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 13:14 IST
Maruti Suzuki Boosts Efficiency with Startup Collaborations
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move to boost operational efficiency and enhance customer experiences, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced partnerships with five dynamic startups. This collaboration, as outlined in the company's statement, aims to develop cutting-edge solutions catered to improving various business functions.

The five select startups—MiniMines, Easework AI, Sarvam AI, Siftly, and CodeMate AI—will contribute to different areas of Maruti's operations. While MiniMines is set to focus on eco-friendly recycling of lithium-ion batteries, Easework AI will automate procurement processes using advanced AI technologies. Meanwhile, Sarvam AI is enhancing customer interactions with multilingual generative AI agents, and Siftly and CodeMate AI are tasked with increasing brand visibility and expediting software development, respectively.

These startups are the winners of the fifth Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP), conducted in collaboration with the NSRCEL of IIM Bangalore. The program reflects Maruti Suzuki's longstanding commitment to innovation and nurturing entrepreneurial talent, with the company having screened approximately 7,400 startups over seven years, engaging with over 250 and partnering with 38. Maruti Suzuki's Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, expressed enthusiasm for these collaborations, particularly highlighting MiniMines' role in battery recycling and the other startups' focus on customer engagement and operational efficiency.

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