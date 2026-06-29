Special Prosecutor Appointed in ED Officials Attack Case

The Kerala government has appointed Advocate A Santhosh Kumar as the Special Public Prosecutor in the controversial case concerning the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials. This move follows public criticism after a prosecutor's contrary court arguments and is aimed at ensuring a robust prosecution of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 13:11 IST
Special Prosecutor Appointed in ED Officials Attack Case
Keralam CM VD Satheesan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has named Advocate A Santhosh Kumar as the Special Public Prosecutor to oversee the high-profile case related to the violent attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. This decision follows the official confirmation via government order, tasking Kumar with leading the prosecution in court.

The appointment comes in the wake of an announcement by Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala that the state would assign a Special Public Prosecutor. This decision emerged shortly after bail was granted to the ninth accused in the case, amid criticism of the existing prosecutor's arguments, which allegedly contradicted the police report.

Minister Chennithala clarified that although the newly elected government, only a month in office, has not had the occasion to appoint prosecutors in general, the circumstances of this case necessitated immediate action. The attack occurred on May 28, reportedly involving supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), following ED raids connected to the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering investigation.

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