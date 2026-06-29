South Korea's New Chip Cluster Initiative

South Koreas Presidential Office Said On Monday That The Government Aims To Complete The Construction Of A New Chip Cluster In The Southwest Of The Country During President Lee Jae Myungs Term There Will Be No Change In Overseas Investment Plans Of Samsung Electronics And Sk Hynix

South Korea is set to bolster its semiconductor industry as the presidential office announced Monday an ambitious plan to establish a new chip cluster. The project is expected to be completed in the country's southwest during President Lee Jae Myung's current term.

Despite these domestic developments, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, two leading giants in the tech industry, will continue to pursue their overseas investment strategies. This was confirmed by Kang Hoon-sik, South Korea's presidential chief of staff, during a press briefing.

The initiative highlights South Korea's commitment to strengthening its position in the global semiconductor market while simultaneously supporting its prominent tech companies' international expansion efforts.