Andy Burnham's Bid for Prime Minister: A New Chapter in British Politics

Andy Burnham, the Labour lawmaker set to succeed Keir Starmer as British prime minister, will delay announcing key government appointments until the leadership selection process concludes. With his recent return to Westminster and speech in Manchester, Burnham remains the sole candidate to potentially become PM within weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andy Burnham | Updated: 29-06-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 16:25 IST
Andy Burnham's Bid for Prime Minister: A New Chapter in British Politics
Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham, poised to take over from Keir Starmer as Britain's prime minister, has announced he will withhold the announcement of key cabinet appointments, such as finance minister, until the completion of the leadership selection process.

In his first speech since returning to Westminster, Burnham addressed the public in Manchester on Monday. His return was marked by securing a parliamentary seat, positioning him as the only declared contender for the top position.

With Burnham standing as the sole candidate, his ascendancy to the role of prime minister could come within a matter of weeks, offering a fresh dynamic to British political leadership.

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