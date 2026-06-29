Akal Takht Grants Punjab One Month to Amend Sikh Law

In a significant development, the Akal Takht has provided the Punjab government with a one-month window to reconsider the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, aligning it with Sikh sentiments. The decision emerged after Sikh MLAs and Cabinet Ministers appeared before the esteemed temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema conveyed the extension period granted by the revered Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, emphasizing that the government plans to deliberate on proposed amendments within the stipulated timeframe. Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan refrained from disclosing the specifics of discussions held between the legislative body and the Jathedars.

The move comes after the Akal Takht sought clarification on the enactment of a law affecting Sikh religious practices without sufficient consultation. Passed unanimously in April, the amendment promises stringent penalties for sacrilege, including life imprisonment. The recent directive has added a new dimension to political discourse as Punjab nears its 2027 Assembly elections.