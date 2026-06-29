West Bengal's New Bill Targets Anti-Social Elements Amid Political Tensions

The West Bengal Assembly approved the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, by a vote of 176 to 41. The legislation, introduced by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, seeks to impose stricter controls on anti-social activities amid fierce political debate. Adhikari accused the Trinamool Congress and CPI-M of fostering a climate of political violence in the state.

Adhikari assured the Assembly that the new laws would not be misused to damage public or government property. Addressing historical grievances, he cited the deaths of CPI(M) voters and criticized the Trinamool Congress for allegedly using the Muslim community as a vote bank without providing tangible benefits. He emphasized the importance of rigorous law enforcement to maintain order.

The bill grants authorities powers such as preventive detention and action against those threatening public safety. It covers illegal activities like unauthorized mining and wildlife offenses. Critics have raised concerns over the potential for misuse. The government argued that existing laws were insufficient to combat organized crime and highlighted its intent to strengthen the legal framework for public protection.