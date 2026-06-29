Global Diplomatic Events and Anniversaries: A Comprehensive Diary

The diary outlines important diplomatic events and major anniversaries occurring globally. Key figures and representatives from various countries will engage in discussions and official visits, addressing political, economic, and cultural matters. The timeline spans from state visits and international summits to commemorations of significant historical events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | For Other Diaries | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:14 IST
Global Diplomatic Events and Anniversaries: A Comprehensive Diary
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World leaders are set to engage in a series of diplomatic activities across the globe, as important state visits and international conferences take center stage.

In June and July, multiple countries will host significant events with high-profile meetings between key political figures, including discussions on foreign policy, trade, and cultural relations.

Simultaneously, the world will mark pivotal anniversaries, reflecting on historical milestones from political treaties to national independence days, showcasing the breadth of global connectivity and cooperation.

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1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

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2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

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