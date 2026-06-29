Affordable Revolution: eSushrut@Clinic Transforms Small Healthcare Facilities

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda unveiled eSushrut@Clinic, a lightweight, cost-effective Hospital Management Information System. Developed by C-DAC, it aims to revolutionize small clinics with affordable digital healthcare solutions, automating and simplifying clinic operations, thus enhancing healthcare digitization. The system is accessible across devices, ensuring ease of use and authenticity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:30 IST
Affordable Revolution: eSushrut@Clinic Transforms Small Healthcare Facilities
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards the digitization of healthcare services, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda launched eSushrut@Clinic, a new hospital management software designed for small outpatient clinics. Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the system is lightweight, ABDM-enabled, and promises to make digital healthcare solutions more accessible to smaller establishments.

Clinics face myriad challenges with manual processes and often can't afford existing Hospital Management Information Systems due to their complexity and cost. Large systems generally prove unwieldy for smaller facilities. eSushrut@Clinic addresses these issues by offering a user-friendly, affordable HMIS tailored specifically for such settings, Minister Nadda announced today.

The system, already adopted by over 800 health facilities, offers cloud-based solutions to streamline patient registration, billing, and clinical decision support tasks, reducing errors significantly. The National Health Authority supports the initiative, providing financial aid and supporting infrastructure, ensuring that eSushrut@Clinic is affordable at just ₹299 per month following an initial free trial period.

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