Government Launches e-Sushrut@Clinic for Small Healthcare Centres

The Government has launched e-Sushrut@Clinic, a lightweight Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) designed to help small outpatient clinics and primary healthcare facilities adopt digital healthcare without the high costs and complexity associated with traditional hospital management software. Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda introduced the platform as part of the government's efforts to expand digital health services and accelerate the adoption of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the cloud-based platform has been built specifically for clinics that continue to rely on manual record-keeping and paper-based processes. Many small healthcare providers have found existing hospital management systems expensive, difficult to operate and unsuitable for their day-to-day requirements. The new platform seeks to bridge this gap by offering a simpler and more affordable digital solution.

Affordable Digital Platform for Small Clinics

The government plans to make e-Sushrut@Clinic available to government Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), sub-centres and private outpatient clinics across the country. The platform has already been adopted by more than 800 healthcare facilities, generating over 680,000 digital health records, demonstrating growing acceptance among healthcare providers.

The software automates several routine clinical and administrative functions, including patient registration, billing, management information system (MIS) reporting, speech-to-text documentation and a Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS). By reducing paperwork and simplifying daily operations, the platform allows healthcare professionals to spend more time on patient care while improving efficiency and reducing the likelihood of manual errors.

Designed as a cloud-based application, e-Sushrut@Clinic can be accessed from different devices without requiring expensive hardware or complex installations, making it suitable for smaller clinics with limited technical resources.

Built to Support India's Digital Health Mission

The platform has been developed with full integration into the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). During the onboarding process, healthcare providers are required to have a valid Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) registration, ensuring that only authenticated medical practitioners are able to use the system.

Several ABDM-enabled features have already been incorporated into the software, including Find ABHA, Scan and Share, Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) and speech-to-text functionality, helping clinics transition smoothly into the country's expanding digital health ecosystem.

Alongside e-Sushrut@Clinic, C-DAC is also implementing the larger e-Sushrut hospital management software across major healthcare institutions. The system is currently being deployed in more than 15 AIIMS as well as several state government hospitals.

To support the rollout, the National Health Authority (NHA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with C-DAC. Under the agreement, C-DAC will manage software maintenance and future upgrades, while the NHA will provide financial and operational support to ensure smooth implementation.

Subsidised Pricing to Encourage Adoption

As part of the collaboration, the National Health Authority will cover several operational expenses, including cloud hosting charges and SMS notifications sent to patients for ABDM-related services and other healthcare updates. The NHA will also extend its customer support services by providing Level-1 assistance through its call centre. C-DAC will train call centre staff and oversee quality audits to ensure users receive effective technical support.

The standard subscription cost of e-Sushrut@Clinic has been fixed at ₹499 per month for up to five users. Under the agreement between NHA and C-DAC, clinics will receive a ₹200 monthly subsidy, reducing the effective subscription fee to ₹299 per month. To encourage wider adoption, healthcare facilities will be able to use the platform free of cost for the first three months. Clinics requiring additional user accounts beyond the initial five will pay ₹50 per additional user.

With its affordable pricing, government support and digital health integration, e-Sushrut@Clinic is expected to help thousands of small healthcare facilities modernise their operations, improve patient record management and strengthen the country's growing digital healthcare infrastructure.