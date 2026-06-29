Czech Leadership Clash Over NATO Summit Attendance

The Czech Government Agreed Under Court Pressure On Monday To Let President Petr Pavel Attend A Nato Summit In Turkey Next Week But Refused To Allow Him To Lead The Countrys Delegation

The Czech Republic's internal disagreements are spilling into international forums as President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Andrej Babis clash over leadership at a forthcoming NATO summit in Turkey. The government has agreed, under court mandate, to allow President Pavel to attend, but is resolute in not allowing him to lead the delegation.

Tensions at the summit are already high with debates on defense contributions and strategies for the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Domestically, the Czech leadership remains at odds; traditionally, the president guides NATO summits, a position contested by PM Babis, whose populist government is resistant to boost defense spending.

The Constitutional Court’s injunction has forced the government’s hand to let Pavel participate, but Babis, a staunch Donald Trump supporter, will head the main meetings. Both leaders differ markedly on critical issues like defense aid to Ukraine and meeting NATO spending commitments, suggesting more governmental infighting as the summit approaches.