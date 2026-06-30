NATO Adjusts to New Security Dynamics Amidst Global Tensions

Nato Is Adjusting To A Shifting Security Landscape And The United States Is Not Seeking To Leave The Alliance

NATO is experiencing a transformative phase in response to a shifting global security landscape, as highlighted by Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler. Speaking to Reuters before a NATO summit in Ankara, Guler emphasized the importance of alliance unity amid internal tensions over defense responsibilities.

The upcoming summit, scheduled for July 7-8, will see 32 NATO leaders convene alongside Gulf and Asia-Pacific representatives. A central topic of discussion will be how to enhance defense industry cooperation and support for Ukraine, against the backdrop of U.S. concerns over members' active participation in reopening strategic maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

Guler underscored NATO's ongoing relevance to Euro-Atlantic security, dismissing any notion of U.S. withdrawal from the alliance. Instead, he stressed the necessity for European allies, alongside Canada, to shoulder more security duties, while advocating for Turkey's inclusion in European defense strategies.