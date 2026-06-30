Youth Uprising: The Cockroach Janta Party's Bold Demand

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a new youth-led political group in India, is protesting for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following a major exam paper leak scandal. Gaining massive online support, the group is backed by activist Sonam Wangchuk, embarking on a hunger strike to amplify their demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leaders Of Indias Youth Cockroach Janta Party Neared Two Weeks Of Sitin Protests On Tuesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:55 IST
Youth Uprising: The Cockroach Janta Party's Bold Demand

In Delhi, the youth-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues its sit-in protests, calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Supported by activist Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike, the group demands accountability for leaked exam papers affecting millions of medical aspirants.

The burgeoning party, quickly amassing 22 million Instagram followers, reflects growing frustrations among young Indians towards job shortages and education system failures. As reports suggest potential cabinet reshuffles, the government remains silent, prompting increased support at the protest site.

Wangchuk, known for his previous government criticisms, pledges a six-week hunger strike. Emphasizing the need for responsive governance, his resolve bolsters the CJP's stance amidst critiques from the ruling BJP, labeling them as detrimental to national unity.

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