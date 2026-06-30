Athens Apartment Collapse Sparks Urgent Rescue Efforts

Four People Were Trapped After A Fourstory Apartment Block Collapsed On Tuesday In The Petralona Area Of Athens

Four individuals found themselves trapped when a four-story apartment block in Athens' Petralona area dramatically collapsed on Tuesday, according to the fire brigade.

Emergency response teams, comprising firefighters and police officers, promptly descended on the site to facilitate a rescue operation that is currently underway, confirmed by an official service statement. Local media footage reveals rescue personnel navigating through the debris.

The sudden collapse's cause remains elusive, but reports indicate ongoing construction activities in a neighboring building, which may have contributed to the incident.