Strengthening Bonds: Japan and India's Economic and Strategic Partnership

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to visit India, emphasizing stronger economic and strategic collaborations with PM Narendra Modi. The meeting will focus on trade, investments, and regional cooperation, with discussions on furthering the Indo-Pacific agenda. Japan remains a key investor in India's infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Will Visit India From Wednesday For Talks With Prime Minister Narendra Modi Focused On Boosting Trade | Updated: 30-06-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 16:25 IST
Strengthening Bonds: Japan and India's Economic and Strategic Partnership
Sanae Takaichi

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans a visit to India, aiming to deepen economic ties and strategic cooperation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Tokyo's foreign ministry. The dialogue focuses on increasing trade and investment partnerships between the two Asian nations.

The leaders will engage in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, reviewing progress in technology, infrastructure, and defense sectors. They will also address pressing regional and global issues. An Indian source mentioned that both leaders will attend business events with executives from both nations, enhancing mutual economic activities.

Statistics reveal bilateral trade reached $27.5 billion in fiscal year 2025/26. Additionally, Japan invested $3.2 billion in India within nine months in 2025, reinforcing their economic cooperation. Japan's involvement in major infrastructure projects further signifies its commitment to India's development, contributing to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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