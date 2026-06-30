Showdown in New Jersey's Seventh District: Bennett vs. Kean
Rebecca Bennett, a Democrat, won a competitive primary and will challenge Republican U.S. Representative Thomas Kean in November's general election for New Jersey's seventh congressional district. Kean has been absent due to medical issues and faced no opposition in the primary in this swing district.
Democrat Rebecca Bennett emerged victorious from a fiercely competitive primary, setting the stage to challenge Republican U.S. Representative Thomas Kean in the forthcoming November general election in New Jersey's pivotal seventh congressional district.
U.S. media projections confirmed Bennett's win on Tuesday, positioning her against Kean, who has held the congressional seat amid a medical leave since early March. His absence has fueled intrigue in the swing district, as Kean ran unopposed in the primary.
The partisan battle is expected to draw considerable attention, with analysts speculating on the potential shifts in voter sentiment and the implications for both the Democratic and Republican parties.