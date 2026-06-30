Iran's World Cup Journey Marred by Geopolitics and Visa Challenges

Iran's national football team faced significant challenges during the FIFA World Cup 2026, held in North America, amid geopolitical tensions. Visa issues forced relocation of their base camp to Mexico. Despite efforts on the field, Iran was eliminated after drawing all group-stage matches and finishing third in their group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:53 IST
Iran's World Cup Journey Marred by Geopolitics and Visa Challenges
Esmail Baghaei, Spokesman for the Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Photo/X@IRIMFA_EN). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

According to Al Jazeera, the Iranian national football team encountered what Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei termed as the "most politicised" participation during the FIFA World Cup 2026. The tournament, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, took place amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Israel.

The Iranian team had to relocate their World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, due to uncertainties related to travel and entry arrangements in the United States. Baghaei highlighted that visa issuance was a persistent problem, with many technical staff and federation officials being denied entry.

In the group-stage, Iran drew all three matches, ultimately finishing third behind Belgium and Egypt in Group G. Despite a late equaliser by Ramin Rezaeian, Iran's quest for victory was thwarted when a stoppage-time goal was ruled out for offside, leading to their elimination from the tournament.

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