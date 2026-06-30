Iran's World Cup Journey Marred by Geopolitics and Visa Challenges

According to Al Jazeera, the Iranian national football team encountered what Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei termed as the "most politicised" participation during the FIFA World Cup 2026. The tournament, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, took place amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Israel.

The Iranian team had to relocate their World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, due to uncertainties related to travel and entry arrangements in the United States. Baghaei highlighted that visa issuance was a persistent problem, with many technical staff and federation officials being denied entry.

In the group-stage, Iran drew all three matches, ultimately finishing third behind Belgium and Egypt in Group G. Despite a late equaliser by Ramin Rezaeian, Iran's quest for victory was thwarted when a stoppage-time goal was ruled out for offside, leading to their elimination from the tournament.