Ace Misfortune at Wimbledon: Shelton's Tough Exit

Fourth seed Ben Shelton suffered a significant upset at Wimbledon, losing a grueling first-round match to Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen. The American player, despite showcasing strong tennis, was eliminated after nearly 4.5 hours of play. In a peculiar incident, Shelton accidentally hit a ballboy with an ace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fourth Seed Ben Shelton Accidentally Hit A Ballboy With A Stinging Ace And Then Felt Plenty Of Pain Himself As The Highestranked Player To Fall In The Mens First Round Draw At Wimbledon On Tuesday Tough Loss One Of The Toughest Losses Ive Taken | Updated: 01-07-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 00:04 IST
Ace Misfortune at Wimbledon: Shelton's Tough Exit
Ben Shelton

Fourth seed Ben Shelton experienced a shocking turn of events at Wimbledon as he was ousted in the first round by Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen. The match, marked by intensity and a peculiar mishap, saw Shelton accidentally hitting a ballboy with a swift ace during the third set.

The American, despite his strong performance, fell after a nearly 4.5-hour battle, eventually losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-6 (11-9). Shelton described the match as one of his toughest losses, expressing that he fought an uphill battle throughout.

While his unexpected exit was significant, it wasn't the only notable event involving American players. Tennis legend Serena Williams made headlines with her return to Centre Court, showcasing a thrilling comeback to competitive singles, while other American players faced mixed outcomes.

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