Ukraines Top Military Commander Said In An Interview Broadcast On Tuesday That His Forces Were Preparing For A Possible New Russian Attack From The North

Ukraine's armed forces are strategizing to counter a potential new incursion by Russian troops from the north, according to top military leader Oleksandr Syrskyi. Interviewed on TSN, Syrskyi revealed the likelihood of an attack from Russia's Bryansk region but dismissed a move on Kyiv.

Syrskyi outlined that the operation aims to capture Ukraine's Chernihiv region, stretching the front lines and depleting Ukraine's reserves. Belarus, previously allowing Russian use of its territory, shows reluctance to engage further in the conflict, Syrskyi believes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cautioned Belarus against involvement and recently reported a reduction in Russian troop activity by 30%. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its assault on Russian positions, particularly within the oil industry.