Us President Donald Trump Said On Tuesday That He And His Fellow Republicans Will Stage A Convention In Dallas In September To Rally Voters For The Partys Candidates Ahead Of Novembers Midterm Congressional Elections An Offyear Convention Is Unusual

In a strategic political move, President Donald Trump has revealed plans for an unprecedented midterm convention to be held in Dallas this September. The event aims to rally support for Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, which are poised to be critical for the GOP.

This convention marks a break from tradition, as such gatherings typically occur only during presidential election years. The GOP's decision underscores their determination to maintain congressional control amid growing voter dissatisfaction over economic issues and Trump's foreign policy, notably his decision to engage in conflict with Iran.

This Dallas gathering seeks to unite Trump's base and champion his 'America First' agenda. With influential figures scheduled to appear, the convention will serve as a pivotal moment, especially in Texas, where the GOP hopes to solidify its political stronghold despite facing stiff opposition from Democrats.