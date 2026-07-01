FBI Calls Ransom Notes in Savannah Guthrie's Mother's Disappearance Hoax
Federal investigators have declared the ransom notes related to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother to be fake. These communications surfaced through various media outlets but were deemed inauthentic by the FBI. The investigation continues with DNA and video evidence still under analysis.
The FBI has determined that ransom notes linked to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, are fraudulent. Federal investigators, speaking to Reuters, have confirmed that three notes previously reported were not genuine communications from alleged kidnappers.
The authenticity of the ransom notes, which demanded cryptocurrency payments and claimed to reveal kidnappers' identities, was thoroughly discounted. This assessment casts doubt on the theory that Nancy Guthrie's disappearance involves a ransom scheme. The investigation led by the Pima County Sheriff's Department remains active.
Savannah Guthrie has publicly pleaded for information regarding her mother's whereabouts, amplifying a family-provided $1 million reward for any credible information. Despite ongoing analysis of DNA and video evidence, the case still lacks a breakthrough.