FBI Calls Ransom Notes in Savannah Guthrie's Mother's Disappearance Hoax

All Three Kidnappingrelated Messages That Have Surfaced In News Media Reports About The Disappearance Of Today Show Cohost Savannah Guthries Elderly Mother Have Been Deemed By Federal Investigators To Be Fake Communications

The FBI has determined that ransom notes linked to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, are fraudulent. Federal investigators, speaking to Reuters, have confirmed that three notes previously reported were not genuine communications from alleged kidnappers.

The authenticity of the ransom notes, which demanded cryptocurrency payments and claimed to reveal kidnappers' identities, was thoroughly discounted. This assessment casts doubt on the theory that Nancy Guthrie's disappearance involves a ransom scheme. The investigation led by the Pima County Sheriff's Department remains active.

Savannah Guthrie has publicly pleaded for information regarding her mother's whereabouts, amplifying a family-provided $1 million reward for any credible information. Despite ongoing analysis of DNA and video evidence, the case still lacks a breakthrough.