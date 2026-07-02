CPI(M) Demands Probe into Alleged TN MLA Bribery Scandal

The CPI(M) urges the Tamil Nadu government to investigate allegations of MLA bribery with strict legal action. They criticize destabilizing tactics like 'horse-trading,' advocate for a fair probe, and call for policy reforms, including NEET exemptions and curbing crimes. A coordination committee has been formed for joint campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:19 IST
CPI(M) Demands Probe into Alleged TN MLA Bribery Scandal
CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) has called on Tamil Nadu authorities to initiate a comprehensive investigation into serious allegations of attempting to bribe MLAs, underscoring the necessity for stringent legal action against those implicated. Addressing the media, State Secretary P Shanmugam emphasized that Tamil Nadu's electorate desired political change in the aftermath of the recent Assembly elections, favoring a shift from the DMK and AIADMK.

Shanmugam highlighted the rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which garnered significant votes within just two years of establishment, prompting Left parties to offer external support for a stable government. He condemned alleged efforts to destabilize the government through 'horse-trading,' involving large sums in inducements for legislators, underscoring the unacceptability of such tactics in a democracy.

Reaffirming their stance, CPI(M) noted previous instances of concern when MLAs resigned, addressing the BJP's leadership directly about the issue. The party insisted on impartial investigations, irrespective of political ties, and reserved judgment on the new government's performance until post-State Budget. They reiterated demands on workers' rights, education policy, and vehemently opposed NEET and unlicensed mineral mining in Kanniyakumari. CPI(M) announced a coalition with CPI and CPI(ML) Liberation for coordinated advocacy efforts across pressing Tamil Nadu issues.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026