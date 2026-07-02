CPI(M) Demands Probe into Alleged TN MLA Bribery Scandal

CPI(M) has called on Tamil Nadu authorities to initiate a comprehensive investigation into serious allegations of attempting to bribe MLAs, underscoring the necessity for stringent legal action against those implicated. Addressing the media, State Secretary P Shanmugam emphasized that Tamil Nadu's electorate desired political change in the aftermath of the recent Assembly elections, favoring a shift from the DMK and AIADMK.

Shanmugam highlighted the rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which garnered significant votes within just two years of establishment, prompting Left parties to offer external support for a stable government. He condemned alleged efforts to destabilize the government through 'horse-trading,' involving large sums in inducements for legislators, underscoring the unacceptability of such tactics in a democracy.

Reaffirming their stance, CPI(M) noted previous instances of concern when MLAs resigned, addressing the BJP's leadership directly about the issue. The party insisted on impartial investigations, irrespective of political ties, and reserved judgment on the new government's performance until post-State Budget. They reiterated demands on workers' rights, education policy, and vehemently opposed NEET and unlicensed mineral mining in Kanniyakumari. CPI(M) announced a coalition with CPI and CPI(ML) Liberation for coordinated advocacy efforts across pressing Tamil Nadu issues.