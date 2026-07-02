The Pilot Killed When A Plane Crashed Into Beijings Highest Building Last Week Was A Yearold Man With The Surname Liu

A tragic incident unfolded last week in Beijing as a 66-year-old pilot, surnamed Liu, crashed his plane into the city’s highest building. The Chaoyang district government disclosed that Liu was battling insomnia and anxiety, which contributed to the unfortunate event.

The crash, described as stemming from 'personal reasons,' led to deep concerns about Liu's mental health prior to the mishap. Liu, a native of Beijing, veered off the prescribed flight zone while on a solo flight, ultimately losing communication with an airport in the suburban Pinggu district.

This devastating accident highlights the critical need for supporting mental health in high-pressure professions. The aviation community mourns as investigations continue to unfold.