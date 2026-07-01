Xi Jinping Urges Communist Party to Adapt with Times

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for the Communist Party to stay adaptive to evolving circumstances while upholding its achievements. Speaking at the party's 105th anniversary celebration, he highlighted the importance of understanding China's national conditions and prevailing global themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinese President Xi Jinping Said The Ruling Communist Party Must Keep Pace With Changing Circumstances While Safeguarding Its Advances | Updated: 01-07-2026 08:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 08:49 IST
Xi Jinping Urges Communist Party to Adapt with Times
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the ruling Communist Party to adapt to changing circumstances while safeguarding its achievements. His remarks were made during the celebration of the party’s 105th anniversary.

In his address at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi underscored the necessity for the party to align with China's national conditions and the themes of the times.

The emphasis on adaptation reflects the party’s strategic focus as it navigates both domestic challenges and global developments.

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