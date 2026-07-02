Congress Calls for Supreme Court Probe into Ram Mandir Donation Scandal

In a fervent address on Thursday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal launched a scathing critique of the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged misappropriations in the Ram Mandir donations. Venugopal insists that PM Modi bears a 'moral responsibility' to intervene, accusing the ruling BJP of double standards regarding religious issues.

Venugopal has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, claiming that the controversy around 'Chanda Chori' has 'shaken the nation' and undermined the faith of millions of devotees. He expressed skepticism about the ongoing Uttar Pradesh government's investigation, suggesting it lacks the impartiality required for a fair assessment.

While the Faizabad Bar Association has highlighted new allegations, calls for accountability from former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust members have intensified. Resignations have followed since the June FIR filing, with the SIT's probe ongoing as police continue gathering testimonies from key figures involved.