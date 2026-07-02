Hamilton's Hopes: A Sneaky Path to the Title?
Lewis Hamilton humorously suggested sabotaging Mercedes cars to realistically aim for an eighth F1 title. Despite being third with Ferrari, he's behind Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli. Mercedes dominates the season, yet Hamilton remains optimistic, seeking to maximize performance before the Silverstone race.
In a light-hearted remark, Lewis Hamilton hinted at the lengths he might consider, like tampering with Mercedes cars, to secure an elusive eighth Formula One title. Currently third with Ferrari, Hamilton trails Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli by 46 points.
Mercedes has demonstrated dominance this season, capturing seven of eight grand prix victories and consistently starting races from pole position. Antonelli, a standout 19-year-old, secured five consecutive wins, a streak interrupted by Hamilton's notable Ferrari triumph in Spain last month.
Despite the challenge, Hamilton remains steadfast and hopeful for his home race at Silverstone. As he and his team focus on extracting every ounce of performance, Hamilton emphasizes the unpredictable nature of the sport, stating it's not over until it's over.