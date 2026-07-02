Lewis Hamilton Jokingly Suggested He Might Have To Sneak Into The Mercedes Garage And Sabotage Their Cars To Have A Realistic Hope Of Winning A Record Eighth Formula One Title The Ferrari Driver Is Third In The Standings After Eight Rounds But Points Behind Mercedess Kimi Antonelli Other Than Me Going Into The Mercedes Garage And Undoing The Bolts

In a light-hearted remark, Lewis Hamilton hinted at the lengths he might consider, like tampering with Mercedes cars, to secure an elusive eighth Formula One title. Currently third with Ferrari, Hamilton trails Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli by 46 points.

Mercedes has demonstrated dominance this season, capturing seven of eight grand prix victories and consistently starting races from pole position. Antonelli, a standout 19-year-old, secured five consecutive wins, a streak interrupted by Hamilton's notable Ferrari triumph in Spain last month.

Despite the challenge, Hamilton remains steadfast and hopeful for his home race at Silverstone. As he and his team focus on extracting every ounce of performance, Hamilton emphasizes the unpredictable nature of the sport, stating it's not over until it's over.