Epic Showdowns on Day Four of Wimbledon: Thrills and Victories

Day four of Wimbledon witnessed intense matches, with Amanda Anisimova securing a win over Sofia Kenin, and Madison Keys advancing after defeating Katie Swan. Iga Swiatek maintained her dominance against Karolina Pliskova, while Jan-Lennard Struff won a grueling match against Brandon Nakashima, setting the stage for more riveting encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Anisimova Sets Up Keys Clash Last Years Finalist Amanda Anisimova Overcame American Compatriot Sofia Kenin To Clinch A Win | Updated: 02-07-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 21:55 IST
Epic Showdowns on Day Four of Wimbledon: Thrills and Victories
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The fourth day of Wimbledon kept fans on the edge of their seats with thrilling encounters. Amanda Anisimova, last year's finalist, triumphed over Sofia Kenin, leading to a much-anticipated clash with Madison Keys, who secured her spot in the third round by defeating Katie Swan.

In other exciting matches, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk rallied to beat Anna Blinkova, and Iga Swiatek showcased her prowess by overpowering 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova. Meanwhile, Filipino 29th seed Alexandra Eala continued her impressive run by defeating Maya Joint, and will next face Swiatek.

The day's longest match saw Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff outlasting American Brandon Nakashima in a marathon five-setter. With such exhilarating performances, Wimbledon day four set high expectations for the rounds to follow, leaving tennis enthusiasts eager for more action.

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