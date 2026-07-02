Parliamentary Committee Gathers to Assess Welfare Scheme Overhaul

The Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Congress MP KC Venugopal, convenes to assess the overhaul of centrally sponsored welfare schemes. The meeting will cover the effectiveness of the updated 125-day employment guarantee, replacing the previous 100-day provision, amidst opposition criticism over changes to funding and scheme names.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:32 IST
Parliamentary Committee Gathers to Assess Welfare Scheme Overhaul
Congress MP KC Venugopal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament is set to meet on Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Parliament House Annexe. The focus will be on reviewing the implementation of centrally sponsored welfare schemes, chaired by Congress MP KC Venugopal.

The agenda features a briefing by the Audit team and oral evidence from the Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy, as well as the Department of Higher Education. The examination will center on the effectiveness and execution of these welfare programs.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, effective from July 1, 2026, introduces a 125-day employment guarantee, replacing the previous 100-day promise. Although designed to enhance livelihood security and rural development, the Act faces opposition for omitting Mahatma Gandhi's name and altering the funding ratio between the Centre and States.

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