French Greens Challenge Government Over Heatwave

French Green Party Lawmakers On Thursday Filed A Noconfidence Motion Against The Government Over Its Handling Of A Severe Heatwave In Late June

French Green party lawmakers have filed a no-confidence motion targeting the government's handling of the recent heatwave in late June. The country is preparing for another possible wave of extreme temperatures.

The proposal has garnered support from 32 Green lawmakers, 25 from the hard-left France Unbowed, and one Socialist lawmaker.

The motion will be up for discussion at the National Assembly on July 6, as stated by a spokesperson from the Green party within the Assembly.