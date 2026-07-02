French Greens Challenge Government Over Heatwave
French Green party lawmakers filed a no-confidence motion against the government for its response to a severe late-June heatwave. Supported by fellow legislators, the motion will be discussed at the National Assembly, highlighting concerns over government's climate crisis handling.
French Green party lawmakers have filed a no-confidence motion targeting the government's handling of the recent heatwave in late June. The country is preparing for another possible wave of extreme temperatures.
The proposal has garnered support from 32 Green lawmakers, 25 from the hard-left France Unbowed, and one Socialist lawmaker.
The motion will be up for discussion at the National Assembly on July 6, as stated by a spokesperson from the Green party within the Assembly.