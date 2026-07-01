French Green Party Challenges Government Over Heatwave Response

French Green party lawmakers plan to file a no-confidence motion against the government due to its handling of a severe heatwave in late June. As France anticipates more extreme temperatures, it remains uncertain when this motion will be formally introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Green Party Lawmakers Have Announced Plans To File A Noconfidence Motion Against The Government Over Its Handling Of A Severe Heatwave In Late June | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:35 IST
French Green Party Challenges Government Over Heatwave Response
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French Green party lawmakers have declared their intention to submit a no-confidence motion against the government, citing dissatisfaction with its response to a severe heatwave that gripped the nation in late June.

As France prepares for a third possible spell of extreme temperatures in the coming week, concerns over government preparedness grow.

However, there is uncertainty as to whether the motion will be officially presented this week or early next week.

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