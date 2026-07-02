A Skeleton Found Beneath A Maastricht Church This Year Could Not Be Conclusively Identified As That Of Famed French Musketeer Charles De Batz De Castelmore Dartagnan

A skeleton discovered beneath a Maastricht church has sparked intrigue and questions about its identity, particularly concerning its possible connection to the famed French musketeer Charles de Batz de Castelmore d'Artagnan. City officials announced on Thursday that the remains, while intriguing, could not be definitively identified as that of d'Artagnan.

Ongoing research has shown that the skeleton belonged to a man aged between 44 and 66, consistent with d'Artagnan's age when he was killed. However, challenges have arisen. Dietary analysis suggested the man consumed a fish-heavy diet, atypical for someone from d'Artagnan's native region, raising questions about the skeleton's true origin.

The investigation faced setbacks due to freelance excavation work by a retired archaeologist, which resulted in lost information and potential damage to the remains. Corrective measures are underway, but historians call for additional research, potentially including DNA testing, to definitively determine if the remains belong to the legendary musketeer.