Explosion Rocks Damascus Cafe, Injuries Reported

An explosion at a cafe in Damascus, the Syrian capital, resulted in multiple injuries, according to state news agency SANA. The blast's cause is currently unknown. State television reported the incident occurred near the Palace of Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Number Of People Were Wounded By An Explosion In A Cafe In The Syrian Capital Damascus On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:12 IST
Explosion Rocks Damascus Cafe, Injuries Reported
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An explosion in Damascus, Syria, has left several people wounded, according to the state news agency SANA. The blast happened on Thursday and the cause remains unknown as of yet.

The explosion took place at a local cafe, raising concerns and tensions in the area. State television reported that the incident occurred near the Palace of Justice, a significant landmark in the Syrian capital.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion and emergency services have rushed to the scene to assist the injured.

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