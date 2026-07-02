Diplomatic Shifts: Syria and Hezbollah's Possible Engagement

Syrias Foreign Minister Said During A Visit To Beirut On Thursday That Damascus Was Open To Meeting The Iranbacked Lebanese Group Hezbollah If Interests Require It

During a recent visit to Beirut, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani indicated that Damascus might consider engaging with Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed group, if necessary. This announcement was made amidst shifting geopolitical alliances in the Middle East.

Shibani's visit, his first since the potential U.S. mandate for Syrian forces to intervene against Hezbollah, involved meetings with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Speaker Nabih Berri. Syria's new government, strengthened post-Assad civil war, remains aligned as a U.S. ally, showing restraint in the regional conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

Despite no direct discussions on Hezbollah, the visit underscores Syria's diplomatic balancing act. Syria and Lebanon signed a cooperation agreement, but possible Syrian intervention risks reigniting sectarian tensions in the region, historically composed of diverse sects. Military and diplomatic strategy remains critical for regional stability.