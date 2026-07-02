Deadly Blast in Damascus: Turmoil Continues in Syrian Capital

A bomb explosion in a busy Damascus cafe killed five people and injured 16. The attack, near the Palace of Justice, lacked an immediate claim of responsibility. This incident follows Syria's recent political transition after President Bashar al-Assad's fall, as violence occasionally disrupts the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Bomb Blast At A Crowded Cafe In Central Damascus Killed At Least Five People And Wounded Others On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:44 IST
Deadly Blast in Damascus: Turmoil Continues in Syrian Capital
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A devastating bomb blast at a bustling cafe in central Damascus has left at least five people dead and 16 injured. The bomb, reportedly planted at the site, was located near the Palace of Justice, according to Syrian state media.

Details on the attack remain sparse, with no group immediately claiming responsibility for the explosion. The Syrian state news agency, SANA, confirmed the casualty count, quoting the head of the country's emergency health services.

This tragic event comes amid ongoing tensions in Damascus following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in 2024. The city, although largely stable since Ahmed al-Sharaa assumed presidency, witnessed similar violence with a car bomb attack on May 19 that killed one soldier and wounded 18 others.

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