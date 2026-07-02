Kyrgyzstan Seeks Regional Aid Amid Fuel Crisis

Kyrgyzstan has reached out to neighboring countries, including Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, to ensure stable fuel supplies. This move follows mounting concerns over potential shortages linked to Ukraine's strikes on Russian refineries.

The Central Asian nation imports more than 90% of its gasoline from Russia. The latter is grappling with significant fuel shortages after Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure. Recently, President Vladimir Putin hinted at a possible ban on diesel exports due to internal scarcity.

According to Kyrgyzstan's energy ministry, fuel stocks remain sufficient, and supplies are uninterrupted. Although some local filling stations reported shortages of AI-95 gasoline, supplies of the widely used AI-92 are expected to last 30 to 45 days. Additionally, diesel fuel essential for harvest season remains available.