Kyrgyzstan Seeks Regional Aid Amid Fuel Crisis

Amid concerns over fuel shortages, Kyrgyzstan has requested assistance from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. The nation imports over 90% of its fuel from Russia, which faces shortages due to Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries. Current stocks remain stable with price controls in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyrgyzstan Asked Kazakhstan | Updated: 02-07-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 13:17 IST
Kyrgyzstan Seeks Regional Aid Amid Fuel Crisis
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Kyrgyzstan has reached out to neighboring countries, including Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, to ensure stable fuel supplies. This move follows mounting concerns over potential shortages linked to Ukraine's strikes on Russian refineries.

The Central Asian nation imports more than 90% of its gasoline from Russia. The latter is grappling with significant fuel shortages after Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure. Recently, President Vladimir Putin hinted at a possible ban on diesel exports due to internal scarcity.

According to Kyrgyzstan's energy ministry, fuel stocks remain sufficient, and supplies are uninterrupted. Although some local filling stations reported shortages of AI-95 gasoline, supplies of the widely used AI-92 are expected to last 30 to 45 days. Additionally, diesel fuel essential for harvest season remains available.

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