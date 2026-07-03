Police In New York City Said On Thursday A Man Died From Severe Burns Near The United Nations Headquarters

In a tragic incident near the United Nations headquarters in New York City, a Tibetan activist succumbed to severe burns after setting himself on fire. Authorities and Tibetan exiles have identified the deceased as Lobga Rangzen, an ardent supporter of Tibet's independence from Chinese rule.

The New York City Police Department responded to an emergency call around 6:30 p.m. ET, finding Rangzen badly burned. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. While the police remain tight-lipped on his motive, reports indicate Rangzen sought to spotlight Tibet's struggle.

The self-immolation coincides with China's new ethnic unity law, heightening tensions. International bodies have expressed unease over the law, seen as a move to further tighten control over ethnic minorities. Advocates argue it stifles cultural identities, drawing global criticism toward Beijing's policies.