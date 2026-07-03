Tragedy in New York: Tibetan Activist's Fiery Protest
A Tibetan activist, Lobga Rangzen, tragically died after setting himself on fire near the UN headquarters in New York. His self-immolation was a protest for Tibetan independence, drawing attention to China's policies. The event underscores ongoing tension among ethnic minorities under Chinese governance, with global condemnation of Beijing's rule.
In a tragic incident near the United Nations headquarters in New York City, a Tibetan activist succumbed to severe burns after setting himself on fire. Authorities and Tibetan exiles have identified the deceased as Lobga Rangzen, an ardent supporter of Tibet's independence from Chinese rule.
The New York City Police Department responded to an emergency call around 6:30 p.m. ET, finding Rangzen badly burned. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. While the police remain tight-lipped on his motive, reports indicate Rangzen sought to spotlight Tibet's struggle.
The self-immolation coincides with China's new ethnic unity law, heightening tensions. International bodies have expressed unease over the law, seen as a move to further tighten control over ethnic minorities. Advocates argue it stifles cultural identities, drawing global criticism toward Beijing's policies.