India's Campaign Wraps Up at Canada Open 2026

India's campaign at the Canada Open 2026 came to a close after Aakarshi Kashyap and Tanya Hemanth were defeated in the second round of the women's singles at the BWF Super 300 tournament in Markham, Ontario. According to Olympics.com, World No. 71 Kashyap fought valiantly but ultimately fell 20-22, 21-17, 21-17 against fourth seed, World No. 33 Beiwen Zhang of the United States, in a match that stretched over an hour.

Kashyap had initially taken the lead with a 10-6 advantage in the first game, but Zhang regrouped, leveling the scores before edging out a tense opener. Despite a strong performance from the Indian in the subsequent games, she was unable to capitalize on key opportunities. Zhang dominated the second game before a late surge from Kashyap, who managed to level the final game at 17-17. However, Zhang secured the victory by claiming four consecutive points.

In another second-round match, World No. 56 Tanya Hemanth was defeated by Japan's third seed and World No. 21 Riko Gunji with a 21-11, 21-11 scoreline in just 31 minutes. This marks Hemanth's second consecutive loss to Gunji, who also eliminated her in the first round of the US Open recently. The Indian contingent, including notable names like Kidambi Srikanth and others, exited the tournament early. The focus now shifts to the Japan Open 750, commencing July 14.