DMK Leader Anitha R Radhakrishnan Arrest Sparks Political Outcry

Former Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested following a defamation case linked to remarks made against the Chief Minister. The arrest, deemed politically motivated by DMK, led to protests. Court denied anticipatory bail, stirring unrest as party supporters clashed with police in Athoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 13:24 IST
DMK Leader Anitha R Radhakrishnan Arrest Sparks Political Outcry
Former Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan arrested outside Athoor Town Panchayat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a dramatic turn of events, former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Anitha R Radhakrishnan was apprehended by authorities on Friday. This comes in the wake of a defamation case resulting from comments allegedly made against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The arrest followed the Madras High Court's dismissal of Radhakrishnan's anticipatory bail plea, with Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan questioning the nature of the alleged speech. According to police reports, Radhakrishnan, while visiting Athoor Town Panchayat during inspection duties, faced arrest amidst heightened tensions.

His detention immediately ignited protests among DMK supporters, who decried the police's actions as politically motivated. The situation escalated to road blockades, prompting a strong police response to restore order. DMK MP Kanimozhi voiced her objection on social media, condemning the arrest as oppressive and anarchic.

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