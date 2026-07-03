Netanyahu and Trump to Convene in U.S.: What's Next?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Spoke With Us President Donald Trump On Friday And The Two Leaders Agreed To Meet Soon In The United States

In a significant diplomatic development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his plan to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in the United States. The agreement to convene came after a phone call between the two leaders.

Netanyahu's office confirmed the talks, emphasizing the importance of U.S.-Israeli relations but refrained from providing further details about the timing or agenda of the meeting.

As the international community awaits more information, speculation mounts over the discussions' potential implications for regional and global politics.