Netanyahu and Trump to Convene in U.S.: What's Next?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to meet in the United States soon. While the announcement came from Netanyahu's office, specific details regarding the timing of their meeting were not provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Spoke With Us President Donald Trump On Friday And The Two Leaders Agreed To Meet Soon In The United States | Updated: 03-07-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 22:09 IST
Netanyahu and Trump to Convene in U.S.: What's Next?
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In a significant diplomatic development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his plan to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in the United States. The agreement to convene came after a phone call between the two leaders.

Netanyahu's office confirmed the talks, emphasizing the importance of U.S.-Israeli relations but refrained from providing further details about the timing or agenda of the meeting.

As the international community awaits more information, speculation mounts over the discussions' potential implications for regional and global politics.

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